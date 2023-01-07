Roman Reigns books Sami Zayn in a huge match with 7-time champion amid tensions between The Bloodline

On this week's SmackDown, there was a lot of tension within The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns going off on Sami Zayn in the opening segment of the show.

Surprisingly, The Tribal Chief apologized to Zayn during a backstage segment. He further booked The Honorary Uce for a huge singles match against Kevin Owens on next week's show, as Paul Heyman made the announcement. WWE announced the match on twitter.

Having faced each other on numerous occasions, Zayn and Owens are no strangers. They have been feuding for months and have crossed paths on several occasions, including last year's WarGames Match.

At the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live event, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Prizefighter. Hence, the leader of The Bloodline expects his stablemate to deal with Owens before heading into their title match.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn recently teamed up on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 against John Cena and Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, The Honorary Uce ended up getting pinned, resulting in Reigns' second-ever loss of the year after he lost to Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will aim to get off to a winning start in 2023 by putting away Owens and ending his 'KO problem'.

