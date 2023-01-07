Create

Roman Reigns teases betraying The Bloodline's most popular member on SmackDown before being interrupted 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 07, 2023 07:25 AM IST
Roman Reigns was not happy on the first SmackDown of 2023
Roman Reigns was understandably not happy with how his 2022 ended. While he had been on a near-perfect streak for the year, two matches ruined it - the first one at the Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins and the last one where he and Sami Zayn lost to Kevin Owens & John Cena. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief berated his tag team partner from last week and teased a big betrayal before he was interrupted.

It looked like Roman Reigns was genuinely about to turn on Sami Zayn.

"I didn't lose, he(Sami) lost!" - @WWERomanReignsHe does have a point! 🤷‍♂️#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/v127p3n1F4

While the latter has been the subject of praise, especially given how he helped The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames (and other occasions), The Tribal Chief wasn't one to take on failure.

Reigns clarified that he didn't lose last week - it was Sami Zayn who lost. While he continued to berate him and tease a betrayal, Zayn's old partner, Kevin Owens, came out to interrupt things.

“Do you wanna be me? Do you wanna be the Tribal Chief?” - @WWERomanReigns to @SamiZayn 😯 😯 😯 #SmackDown https://t.co/HHxE1ybLFI

It led to Owens challenging Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble - a match that has now been made official. As for Sami Zayn, he hasn't been able to enter the locker room of The Tribal Chief, indicating further dissension.

What was your reaction to the segment? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
