Karrion Kross and Scarlett emerge victorious on SmackDown in the latter's WWE in-ring debut

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss and Emma in a mixed tag team match. This was Scarlett's first televised match on the blue brand.

The two couples have been involved in an angle for a few weeks, which began after Emma came to Moss' aid after The Doomwalker held him in a Kross Jacket and refused to let go.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Emma slapped Scarlett during a backstage segment. This led to the mixed tag team match on this week's episode of the blue brand.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their way to the ring, and the show cut to a commercial break. After the break, the match was already underway, as Moss and Kross already got physical. They tagged in their partners, and Emma made a comeback on Scarlett, hitting her with several moves.

After Emma covered Scarlett, Kross pulled her away. The two stars had a stare-down, and the 33-year-old slapped Karrion. Madcap Moss then tagged in and began attacking the former NXT Champion.

Scarlett tripped Madcap as he came off the ropes, allowing The Doomwalker to lock him in the Kross Jacket. Moss immediately passed out, giving the victory to Scarlett and Karrion Kross.

What did you think of Scarlett's in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes