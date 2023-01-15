"How does he know?"- Rey Mysterio slams current WWE star for getting personal on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio fired a warning shot at Karrion Kross for crossing the line on SmackDown this week.

The former NXT Champion has been hinting at going after Mysterio for the last few weeks. The duo came face-to-face on the blue brand last night where Kross highlighted the sour relationship between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, stating that the Master of 619 failed his son. The war of words between the two turned into a physical altercation where Kross was able to overpower Rey after slight assistance from Scarlett Bordeaux.

The WWE veteran later sent a message to the Herald of Doomsday, stating that the latter made it personal. Rey Mysterio also assured that he'll take care of the heel duo in a match between them in two weeks.

"Well he [Karrion Kross] made it personal the moment he said that I was a bad father. How does he know? He wasn't next to me for the 26 years that I raised my son. I consider myself a great father. We've had a fallout in the last year and half, but that doesn't mean anything. What it does mean is, in two weeks in Laredo, Texas, things will get even more personal. And Scarlett better not be on ringside, trying to clip me again like she did today before I try to hit the 619. I'll make sure I take care of both of them," Rey said on SmackDown LowDown. [0:21 - 0:55]

You can check out the video below:

Rey Mysterio announced himself for the WWE Royal Rumble

While Rey Mysterio may have his hands full with Karrion Kross at the moment, the former world champion also has one eye on the upcoming Royal Rumble match. He declared himself for the over-the-top-rope battle royal on SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion is a veteran of the pro wrestling industry and has plenty of experience in Royal Rumble matches. He overcame the odds to win the Royal Rumble 2006 after which he went on to defeat Randy Orton and Kurt Angle to win his world title in WWE.

Rey will also have to keep an eye on Dominik Mysterio, who is hell-bent on inflicting damage upon him. The duo could soon clash in a father-son match at WrestleMania.

