WWE announces massive first-time-ever match between Karrion Kross and 3-time World Champion ahead of Royal Rumble

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been climbing their way to the top of the mountain on the blue brand upon getting rehired under the new regime. WWE recently announced that Kross will face Rey Mysterio on the final SmackDown before WWE Royal Rumble.

In August 2022, Karrion Kross alongside Scarlett made their return to WWE and immediately went after Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. The Herald of Doom began his feud with the Scottish Warrion on the blue brand, where both superstars picked up a victory against each other at Premium Live Events.

Lately, Kross and Scarlett have been targeting Rey Mysterio, who moved to SmackDown after he was about to quit the company. Last night, the two superstars confronted each other inside the squared circle where Kross got the last laugh after he put Mysterio in a Kross Jacket submission.

WWE announced that The Herald of Doomsday will go one-on-one against former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Royal Rumble. It will be the first time the two stars will compete against each other inside a WWE ring.

Rey Mysterio called out Dominik on WWE SmackDown before getting confronted by Karrion Kross

Last year, Rey Mysterio was backstabbed by his own son Dominik Mysterio, who assaulted him and Edge and joined The Judgment Day. Dominik tormented Rey for weeks and made him leave RAW and quit WWE for good.

However, Triple H offered Rey Mysterio a deal where he traded Mysterio to SmackDown for Baron Corbin. Unfortunately, The Judgment Day continued assaulting Mysterio outside of his professional life.

Last night, Rey Mysterio addressed the incident that took place at his house where he got Dominik Mysterio arrested on Christmas Day. The Master of 619 called out his son before he was interrupted by Karrion Kross.

The two superstars confronted each other, which led to a brawl between them. In the end, Karrion Kross put Mysterio in a Kross Jacket submission. It looks like Rey and Dominik are headed for a singles match in the very near future.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will face Dominik at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

