"It wasn’t exactly the plan" - Zelina Vega opens up about working with an established WWE faction

Last October, established WWE Superstar Zelina Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma, in what was a surprising move for many involved.

Prior to working with Zelina, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro had been making names for themselves as a trio in the company's third brand NXT.

The stable made their main roster debut with a new member, Zelina Vega. The former Queen of the Ring winner recently stated on the Out of Character podcast how she ended up being put together with the three superstars.

“I mean I was surprised if I’m being honest, it was a surprise for me because it wasn’t exactly the plan. It only became the plan literally the day before. But for me I was like ‘ok, this is like a whole new challenge’.” Vega added: “Of course for me I’d love to see all of us draped in gold because that’s the vision that the goal right there.” From 9:02 to 10:00

Originally named Legado Del Fantasma, the group is now working as the Latino World Order after WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently invited them to join a revived version of the stable.

Zelina Vega sends a message to a top WWE Superstar

This past week on SmackDown, Vega's LWO teammate Santos Escobar took on Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. One noteworthy spot from the match was when Zelina hit the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley with a hurricanrana outside the ring.

Following Friday Night SmackDown, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media as she looked to mock Rhea Ripley.

"Good night to Rhea only," wrote Vega.

Zelina Vega is of Puerto Rican descent and with WWE's next Premium Live Event Backlash taking place in Puerto Rico, she is undoubtedly most fan's pick to face Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title at the premium live event.

