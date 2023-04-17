"That's only for Dom Dom" - Rhea Ripley responds to interesting request from WWE fan; Mysterio reacts

Dominik Myserio shared a one-word reaction after Rhea Ripley responded to an interesting question from a member of the WWE Universe.

Rhea and Dominik both had huge matches at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Dominik competed in the biggest match of his life against his father, Rey Mysterio. The Eradicator dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ripley took to Twitter today to respond to an interesting question from a wrestling fan. The Twitter user asked if Rhea Ripley could choke them as she did to Dominik in the past, and the SmackDown Women's Champion noted that it is reserved for The Judgment Day member:

"That’s only for Dom Dom," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Dominik quote-tweeted the post and simply said "Mami" in his response:

"Mami ☺️⚖️," tweeted Dominik.

Rhea Ripley discloses she was proud of Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39

Following her victory at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley revealed that she got emotional for Dominik ahead of his match against his father at the biggest show of the year. Despite coming up short, Dominik is more popular than ever and recently had fans debating whether or not he was a better heel than AEW World Champion MJF.

Dominik wasn't always a star and struggled to connect with the WWE Universe early in his career before joining The Judgment Day. The faction has helped his popularity immensely, and the 26-year-old has become one of the biggest heels in the company.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she was emotional ahead of her title match against Charlotte Flair, as well as for Dominik before he battled his father at WrestleMania 39:

"So I soaked it in a little bit this morning. I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be smudged off. I got really emotional, I cried. I wanna say like 6+ times. Not only for myself but for, like, Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth, and he has to go there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it's just a big night for all of us," said Rhea Ripley.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio posing during Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania entrance 📸 Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio posing during Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania entrance 📸 https://t.co/w1KCo8yiJ6

The Judgment Day and the newly reformed Latino World Order have entered into a rivalry following WWE WrestleMania. Bad Bunny is also involved and is scheduled to host WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see if there is a battle between the factions at the upcoming premium live event.

Would you like to see The Judgment Day versus LWO at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes