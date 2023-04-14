"I think that would be a lot of fun" - Rhea Ripley wants a massive first-time-ever match against two former WWE Women's Champions

Rhea Ripley overcame adversity at WrestleMania 39 when she was able to beat one of the biggest stars in the company, Charlotte Flair, and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Recently, she expressed her interest in getting a singles match against Beth Phoenix and Lita.

Last year, Rhea Ripley began feuding with Beth Phoenix on the red brand after her husband Edge was kicked out of The Judgment Day. Earlier this year, the two stars picked up their feud when the Grit couple made their way back to WWE and attacked the stable at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The two Hall of Famers also scored a victory over Ripley and Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Speaking on After The Bell, the 26-year-old star expressed her interest in getting a first-time-ever singles match against Beth Pheonix and Lita. Check it out:

"I think one of the main ones is, I want my singles match with Beth Phoenix. I want my singles match, not a tag, a singles. But if she doesn't fit the mold of what we're going with, and we're going with first time ever, I want to say Lita. I think that would be a lot of fun." (H/T Wrestling News)

Phoenix and Ripley have collided on several occasions but never in a singles match. Meanwhile, Lita versus The Eradicator could possibly be a match for the ages.

Rhea Ripley's next title defense could be at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley made history at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 when she lasted over an hour in the marquee match and won the Women's Royal Rumble match by entering as entrant #1.

Meanwhile, she still played an important role as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day while the stable was feuding against Edge and Rey Mysterio on different brands.

After WrestleMania 39, she began appearing on the blue brand where The Judgment Day is still feuding with Rey Mysterio, who recently revived the Latino World Order with the members of Legado Del Fantasma.

It is highly likely that Rhea Ripley's first title defense could be at WWE Backlash 2023 when she puts the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against LWO's Zelina Vega.

