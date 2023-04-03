"I'm ecstatic"- Rhea Ripley gets emotional for Dominik Mysterio, opens up about her feelings following WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up about getting emotional ahead of her match at WrestleMania 39.

At Night 1 of the WrestleMania 39 premium live event, The Eradicator faced Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley finally won the match after hitting Flair with a Riptide, thus becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

While speaking in a post-match interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Eradicator mentioned that she got emotional prior to the event. Ripley also added that she not only got emotional for herself but also for Dominik Mysterio. She also expressed how ecstatic she felt while being inside the ring with Charlotte Flair:

"So I soaked it in a little bit this morning. I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be smudged off. I got really emotional, I cried. I wanna say like 6+ times. Not only for myself but for, like, Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth, and he has to go there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it's just a big night for all of us. And knowing that at WrestleMania 36, everything sort of got taken away, and to have it all given back at WrestleMania 39. The crowd, the atmosphere, Charlotte once again, the championship, my family's here like everything just feels so right and amazing. I'm ecstatic." (1:17- 2:04)

Check out Rhea Ripley's interview below:

Rhea Ripley spoke about her rivalry with Charlotte Flair prior to WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley spoke about her rivalry with Charlotte Flair prior to her match at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, Ripley mentioned that she would beat The Queen to prove that she's the best in the industry. The Eradicator also stated that Flair wouldn't be able to stop her from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion:

"I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry. And I need Charlotte's title to do so. It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can't stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes