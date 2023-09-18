WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes LA Knight has not yet reached his full potential.

The 40-year-old made his main roster debut last year on SmackDown as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. However, he later dropped the gimmick and returned to his LA Knight persona. He has since become one of the most popular superstars on the roster, receiving massive reactions from the WWE Universe.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed Knight's future in the Stamford-based company.

"I think for the future LA Knight. I think LA Knight's gonna end up being a massive star. He's not yet. He's a big star. He's a huge star. But he's not as big as he's going to be in the future. So, he is a massive star in the waiting room," he said. [53:53 - 54:08]

LA Knight wants to win gold in WWE

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight feuded with The Miz on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The two superstars squared off at Payback in a match that saw John Cena as the special guest referee. The bout ended in The Megastar's victory.

Last Friday, Knight defeated The Miz in a rematch on SmackDown. After the bout, he claimed his goal was to win gold in the Stamford-based company.

"I told everybody, I said I am coming for gold. So I look at the top of this mountain here in the WWE and I can see all the different options. It doesn't matter if it's Rey Mysterio, it doesn't matter if it's Gunther, it doesn't make a difference if it's Seth Rollins. It damn sure doesn't matter if it's Roman Reigns," Knight said.

