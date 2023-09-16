3 reasons why LA Knight should pursue the World Heavyweight Championship

In the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight scored another major victory, in a rematch against the Miz. However, after his victory, the Megastar called out every single male champion in the Stamford-based promotion, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

After his call out, Knight seemingly cleared his intention that he wants to become a champion soon in the company. With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why LA Knight should pursue the World Heavyweight Championship after this call-out.

#3. Roman Reigns already has so many challengers in line

The reason LA Knight should pursue the World Heavyweight Championship is that the Tribal Chief already has some significant opponents lined up upon his return. Already a clash between AJ Styles and Reigns is rumoured to take place at this year's WWE Saudi Arabia show.

Moreover, The Rock recently made an appearance on the blue brand and teased a match against Reigns at next year's WrestleMania, during the Pat McAfee show. So, aside from Reigns, the World Heavyweight Championship would be the most ideal option, which is currently held by Seth Rollins on the Red brand.

Even during Knight's feud with The Miz, he visited WWE RAW, indicating that there would be no brand obligations if this feud took place.

#2. LA Knight vs Seth Rollins will be a more unpredictable clash

Another potential reason why Knight should pursue the World Heavyweight Championship is the unpredictability of the feud. Given that Roman Reigns has already defeated numerous big names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre during his current title reign, it's highly unlikely that Knight would dethrone him for the championship.

However, a feud against Seth Rollins would add an element of unpredictability, as the Megastar has a higher chance of potentially dethroning the World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Will help WWE RAW to boost their ratings

Currently, the blue brand already has several interesting storylines, including the presence of John Cena, which is expected to boost their show ratings. However, if LA Knight decides to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship, it could contribute to increasing the ratings of the red brand.

Knight has also recently become one of the top merchandise sellers in the company, indicating strong fan interest in him. Moreover, on a recent edition of SmackDown, many fans claimed that Knight received a bigger pop than the People's Champion, The Rock.

So, overall, a feud between Knight and Rollins could help rejuvenate the ratings of WWE RAW

