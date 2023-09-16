Which WWE star got a bigger pop than The Rock on SmackDown? Exciting times ahead!

The Rock made his return to WWE programming in an unadvertised appearance on SmackDown. As anybody would expect, fans went absolutely nuts for the former world champion's arrival.

While the crowd was absolutely electric for the movie star's return, some believe that his massive pop from the 12,000+ fans in attendance wasn't even the loudest of the night. Some believe that honor goes to LA Knight.

The Megastar came out to a huge ovation from the Colorado fans, perhaps topping all of his pops in recent memory. It was so thunderous that many fans believe he received more cheers than The Rock, and Bully Ray even seemingly agrees, although he hasn't given his official thoughts on the matter yet.

LA Knight has been receiving cheers from the crowd for months now. The more he appears on television, the louder the ovation is for the WWE Superstar. It helps that his current rival is one of the company's most despised stars.

On WWE SmackDown, the former Million Dollar Champion defeated The Miz for the second time. Knight then proceeded to call out all four of the top men's singles division champions from RAW and SmackDown.

Will these loud crowd pops lead The Megastar to a title? For now, only time will tell.

What did The Rock do on WWE SmackDown?

As noted, The Rock made his return on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Nobody saw his comeback coming, except, of course, Pat McAfee. The latter also returned, but was interrupted by the arrogant Austin Theory.

A-Town's Finest attempted to belittle Pat, even threatening the former NFL player. That was when McAfee revealed who was in the building. The Rock came out to a massive pop from the audience and had a verbal sparring session with Theory.

Things eventually turned physical, but Austin was quickly hit with a Spinebuster. He then received the People's Elbow from The People's Champion. Pat went on to do his own variation of the move shortly thereafter.

That wasn't the end of The Rock's night, however. He and Pat were shown talking backstage when John Cena came into frame. Cena and The Rock had a heated rivalry around a decade ago, so all eyes were on the duo.

Ultimately, the two megastars hugged and smiled. Their issues from the past are now long behind them. As a result, the segment gave long-time fans a sense of closure and nostalgia at the same time.

