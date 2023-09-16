"It damn sure doesn't matter if it's Roman Reigns" - WWE stars sends a warning to every champion in the company

Roman Reigns and every other singles champion in WWE received a warning from LA Knight on the latest episode of SmackDown.

During the show, The Megastar collided with The Miz in a rematch from Payback. He won the bout via pinfall after hitting The A-Lister with the BFT. After the match, he cut a promo in the ring where he called out several superstars.

LA Knight stated that he has championship gold in his sights, and he doesn't care whether it's the United States, Intercontinental, World Heavyweight, or Unidpsuted WWE Universal Title, he's coming for either one. He sent a warning to everyone holding these titles.

"I told everybody, I said I am coming for gold. So I look at the top of this mountain here in the WWE and I can see all the different options. It doesn't matter if it's Rey Mysterio, it doesn't matter if it's Gunther, it doesn't make a difference if it's Seth Rollins. It damn sure doesn't matter if it's Roman Reigns," said Knight.

LA Knight is currently one of the most popular superstars in the company, as he's immensely over with the crowd. It'll be interesting to see which champion he will challenge first.

