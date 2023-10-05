WWE planning massive match for Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will possibly face John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, according to recent reports.

The Tribal Chief and The Cenation Leader shared the ring several times over the past few years. Their last one-on-one match came at SummerSlam 2021 when Cena challenged Reigns for the Universal Title. However, the 16-time World Champion failed to dethrone The Bloodline Leader.

Last December, Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match on SmackDown.

Cena is currently feuding with The Bloodline. The 46-year-old will team up with LA Knight to square off against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on Saturday at Fastlane. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that plans are seemingly heading towards another bout between Cena and Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"It feels like Saudi Arabia is going to be Roman Reigns against John Cena," Meltzer said. [H/T: Ringside News]

John Cena has unfinished business with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

In a recent appearance on The Bump, John Cena addressed his SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns in 2021. The veteran said that he got a fair fight but finished second.

The Cenation Leader also pointed out that he still has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.

"I did get a fair fight. I finished second, which isn't too bad. As long as you're in WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there is another chance, there is another day. So there's unfinished business? Sure, of course."

