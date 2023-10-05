"Exactly what made that rivalry so great," "This is what makes grown men cry" - John Cena doesn't need to apologize for "errors" according to WWE fans

John Cena is known as one of the nicest guys in WWE. The 16-time world champion recently appeared on The Bump to discuss his relationship with a legendary superstar. Fans believe he doesn’t need to apologize to him for past mistakes.

John Cena has returned for another iconic run with the company. He is no longer a full-time star but continues to give his hundred percent every time he returns to entertain fans.

The Cenation Leader has competed against The Rock twice at WrestleMania events. The two had a bitter rivalry, and fans witnessed many top moments come out of it.

On a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Cena stated that he made mistakes in the past and apologized for the same. He apologized to The Rock for some shots he took at The Great One years ago.

The Rock and John Cena were seen embracing on SmackDown in September 2023 when The Great One made a surprise appearance. While the moment was heartwarming, fans believe that Cena doesn’t need to apologize for the past.

Check out what fans had to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The two men’s real-life heat made their rivalry so great on-screen. It’s good to know that they have buried the hatchet.

John Cena apologized to The Rock on WWE SmackDown

The Rock’s recent one-off appearance on WWE SmackDown was a great moment for fans. The Cenation Leader also met his two-time WrestleMania rival during the show.

On WWE’s The Bump, John Cena revealed that he apologized to The Great One on SmackDown backstage. The two had a really good conversation, as the latter was generous with his time.

"In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part. I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business," said John Cena.

He added:

"We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend. He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend.”

Both men will go down in history as the greatest of all time. They had two iconic WrestleMania matches that will remain at the top of many fans’ main event lists.

Do you want to see one final match between the two WWE legends? Sound off in the comments section below.