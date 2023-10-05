"Whatever will they do without me?" - John Cena on what he thought about WWE after transitioning to acting

John Cena has admitted that when he began transitioning away from WWE into acting, he thought about what the company would do without him.

The 16-time world champion is one of the biggest and most successful stars in the history of the sports entertainment business. He was the face of the wrestling juggernaut for many years, but he stopped performing full-time and made the jump to Hollywood. However, since returning to SmackDown last month, he's been making regular appearances and even competed in dark matches.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, John Cena stated that WWE is in a great place right now in every aspect, and it's awesome to see.

“There’s never been a better time for WWE than now, from all the things from a business standpoint that’s going on, for the influx of talent that we have, through the advancement of the recruiting progress, we’re gaining the best, we currently feel the best, and our future is on an upward trajectory, and I say ‘our’ future because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family, and it’s awesome to see," said Cena.

He added that he used to wonder what the company would do without him, but he believes it's in a better place right now than it was years ago.

“I’ve had thoughts of ‘whatever will they do without me?’ They will go on, and they will be fine, and it really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015; it’s a better place now than it was when I was a full-time performer, and that’s awesome to see.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

John Cena is set to make his WWE in-ring return at Fastlane

The Cenation Leader has shared the ring with many huge names in his career, including The Rock, Batista, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker.

John Cena's last televised bout was at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory in a United States Championship match.

Expand Tweet

At WWE Fastlane, John Cena will return to in-ring action when he teams up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The former WWE Champion and The Megastar are very popular with the fans, and many people are expecting them to win.

What's your favorite moment of John Cena's WWE career? Sound off in the comments below!