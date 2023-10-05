"It was really nice to see a friend" - John Cena apologized to major star after they reunited on WWE SmackDown 

John Cena made a scheduled appearance on the September 15 episode of WWE SmackDown. He wasn't the only major star that appeared on the show, as his former rival, The Rock, made a surprise return to the company that night.

The 16-time world champion and The Great One are two of the biggest stars to have ever come of the wrestling industry. In 2012, they collided for the first time ever at WrestleMania 28, which The People's Champion won. During their feud, Cena slammed the latter for leaving WWE for Hollywood, which he later regretted.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, John Cena reflected on their first rivalry and stated that it was a mistake on his part, as he wasn't very professional. He added that when they met on SmackDown last month, he apologized to The Rock in person after apologizing to him publicly in the past.

"In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part. I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business," said Cena.



"We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend. He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend." [H/T Fightful]

John Cena wasn't happy losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 28

The "Once in a Lifetime" match between The Cenation Leader and The Great One was one of the biggest matches in WWE history. The bout was announced a year in advance and headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock defeated John Cena, although he spent months telling the fans he would win.

According to former referee Mike Chioda, Cena was "sourpussed" when he found out that he was going to do the job. Chioda even admitted that he felt bad for the former world champion.

Fortunately for John Cena, he beat The Rock the following year and dethroned him to win the WWE Championship.

