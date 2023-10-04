3 unbelievable things John Cena is doing in this part-time run that Roman Reigns has not done

On August 28, 2017, John Cena and Roman Reigns engaged in a memorable war of words on RAW. Reigns berated and called out Cena for being a "part-timer."

Six years later, The Tribal Chief is a part-timer, and The Leader of the Cenation has been more regular recently than his former rival.

On that note, let's look at three unbelievable things John Cena is doing in this part-time run that Roman Reigns has not done

#3. John Cena will appear on NXT next week to back up Carmelo Hayes

The sixteen-time World Champion was a graduate of the prestigious "OVW Class of 2002." In his prime, Cena's association and connection with NXT, WWE's developmental brand, was limited because he was a major Superstar.

Fortunately, The Champ will visit the former black-and-gold brand next week to back up Carmelo Hayes. This will attract casual viewers to the show and elevate NXT's stock as a distinct brand from the main roster.

On the contrary, Roman Reigns is an NXT graduate, spending a few months on the development brand before debuting in November 2012. However, he never went back to his former hunting ground.

#2. "The Greatest Of All Time" went to India for WWE Superstar Spectacle

In a remarkable and heartwarming festival of entertainment, WWE returned to India in Hyderabad on September 8. This was the first Indian live event in nearly six years.

John Cena was in the house to light up the party. The Champ teamed up with Seth "Freakin" Rollins to defeat Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. He was given a thunderous ovation by the crowd and took a moment to acknowledge their love.

However, despite the momentous occasion, Roman Reigns was nowhere near India on September 8. Considering that he is the Unified WWE Universal Championship, his presence would have helped the show.

The Tribal Chief did travel to India in 2016, making it seven years since the Indian wrestling fan base has had the chance to acknowledge him.

#1. The sixteen-time World Champion has made more regular appearances in his current part-time run than Roman Reigns has

As mentioned above, Cena has behaved more like a full-timer recently compared to Reigns. For the last three consecutive weeks, he has been prominently featured on SmackDown.

In fact, he is also advertised to appear for the next four weeks straight on Friday, making it a very busy schedule for the sixteen-time World Champion.

John Cena is currently embroiled in an intriguing angle with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He will team up with LA Knight to fight the two brothers at Fastlane. Therefore, the back-to-back appearances make sense to build up his brewing programs.

His current run began on September 1, when he announced himself as the host for Payback the following night. Since then, it has only picked up pace.

Giving credit where it's due, Roman Reigns had a hectic summer schedule. However, at no point since becoming a part-timer did he appear on seven consecutive episodes of SmackDown.

Furthermore, The Head of The Table has not been this regular since early 2022, making John Cena's current run more unbelievable and special.

