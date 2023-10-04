"As long as you're in WWE" - Former World Champion says he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Being the top star in WWE currently, Roman Reigns is on the hit list of many. This also includes John Cena, who recently mentioned that he also has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.

Cena and Reigns have squared off inside the circle on multiple occasions. The duo last locked horns in singles competition at SummerSlam 2021, where The Head of the Table came out on top. However, Cena got one back when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Reigns and Sami Zayn in December 2022.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, John Cena was asked if he still has unfinished business with Roman Reigns. Here's what the 16-time world champion had to say:

"I did get a fair fight. I finished second, which isn't too bad. As long as you're in WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there is another chance, there is another day. So there's unfinished business? Sure, of course."

John Cena will face members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline at WWE Fastlane

John Cena has become a mainstay on SmackDown in his current run. The 16-time world champion has been at odds with Jimmy Uso ever since returning, with Solo Sikoa also getting involved in the program a few weeks back.

While Cena was initially slated to team up with AJ Styles to take on the Bloodline duo, the Phenomenal One was taken out by Sikoa and Jimmy which left the 16-time world champion without a partner.

However, LA Knight came to the Cenation Leader's aid on the blue brand last week and the duo will now face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

Roman Reigns, who has been on a short hiatus, will be returning to TV programming next week on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is unlikely to be pleased with Cena and Knight getting involved in The Bloodline's business, which could potentially lead to a singles match between The Tribal Chief and either Cena or Knight.

Do you think Roman Reigns wrestling a singles match against John Cena is once again a possibility? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

