WWE is preparing a massive unpleasant surprise for Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could be unpleasantly surprised by WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

In September, CM Punk was fired from AEW after getting involved in a backstage altercation at All In London. Since then, rumors have suggested he could return to WWE. In previous interviews, Punk was heavily criticized by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The latter even dubbed him a "cancer."

According to recent reports, Punk wanted to return to WWE. Nevertheless, he was seemingly turned down by Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H. Speaking on The Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin commented on the news, disclosing that he believes the former AEW World Champion is still returning to the Stamford-based company.

He claimed the purpose of these reports is to cool down the locker room heat until Punk makes a surprise return at Survivor Series despite Reigns and Rollins disliking the idea.

"I think that those guys did get together. I think they're being told on commentary because it comes right from Gorilla to say these CM Punk lines, not this is a rib to try and get him like, 'See, they want me back and etc.,' or they're testing the waters maybe. But, if Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins got heat with Punk and they tell him not to come back, or he's gonna have to apologize and etc."

Bin Hamin added:

"Things like this one, these stories come out is to put those fires out, but the real inner circle goes, 'F**k that, we're bringing him back, and we don't gonna tell anybody until Survivor Series in Chicago. And that day he shows up, and if those guys try to step out of line, well, then we'll deal with that problem when it comes to crossing that bridge and stomp on whoever we got to.' But the pop and f you to Khan is way more important, really, than what big dog and what f**king bedazzled ski goggles from the Wayne Bryan collection have to f**king say about anything. Because they can say that we run this show or whatever it is, they don't." [1:32:02 - 1:33:09]

Could CM Punk return to WWE to dethrone Roman Reigns?

CM Punk last competed in the Stamford-based company in 2014. Although the former World Heavyweight Champion initially retired from professional wrestling following his release, he returned to in-ring competition in 2021 to join Tony Khan's promotion.

As the 44-year-old is now a free agent, a fan suggested on The Hall of Fame podcast that he could return to WWE to dethrone Roman Reigns. Booker T commented on the fan's suggestion, saying it would be a miracle if that scenario happened.

"[If Punk come beat Roman, I'm all for that.] You know, I mean, if that happened, it would truly be a miracle, okay [laughs]. No, I'm serious. If that happened, it would truly be a miracle because (...) [In] this business, people gotta be able to trust you. People gotta be able to trust you in that position. You think WWE could trust CM Punk? Ask that question to yourself. That's all you gotta do," Booker said.

