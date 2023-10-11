2-time WWE Champion making surprise return at Royal Rumble for the first time in 10 years would be a "shock," says current superstar

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T addressed the possibility of CM Punk returning at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Best in the World last competed in the Men's Royal Rumble in January 2014. The match was Punk's last in the promotion before he was released from his contract a few weeks later. Although he initially retired following his departure from the Stamford-based company, the 44-year-old returned to in-ring competition in 2021 to join AEW. However, he was fired from Tony Khan's promotion last month.

Since his firing from AEW, many have been speculating that he would return to the Stamford-based promotion. When a fan suggested to Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast that Punk could return at Survivor Series or be a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, the wrestling legend claimed it would be a "shock."

"If it happens, it'll be a big, it'll be a shock," Booker said. [1:18:09 - 1:18:13]

Booker T wonders if CM Punk wants to return to WWE

On a previous episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the rumors suggesting CM Punk could be returning to the Stamford-based company following his AEW firing.

The current NXT color commentator pointed out that The Best in the World has previously said many negative things about the promotion, including that he never wanted to return.

"You know, it's not that I'm opposed to seeing CM Punk back in WWE. But that's really a question for CM Punk, does he want to be back in WWE? CM Punk said that's a place that he never wanted to go back to. He said it was this, he said it was that. He said so many things about WWE and we shouldn't even be asking the question if I wanna see CM Punk or anybody wants to see CM Punk back in WWE. That's not a question for me," he said.

