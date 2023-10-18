Veteran accuses John Cena of taking away the spotlight from Roman Reigns and top WWE star on SmackDown

Current AEW coach and analyst Mark Henry shed light on a segment between a top star and Roman Reigns from WWE SmackDown, accusing John Cena of drawing attention to himself.

The top star in question is LA Knight. Last Friday on SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned after a few months of absence. He was confronted by The Megastar, and fans in the arena went bonkers for the potential next Undisputed Title feud.

During the promo segment, John Cena was also standing at the corner of the ring doing nothing. He and Knight were fresh from victory over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane PLE. Furthermore, The Leader of the Cenation acknowledged The Tribal Chief's reign as the best.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, currently signed with AEW as a coach and analyst, reflected on the SmackDown opening segment while accusing Cena of stealing the limelight from LA Knight.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry stated the following:

”The number one thing was [Cena] drawing attention to himself. You cannot [do that] when something is going on in the ring... We know the obvious reason why — because he's John Cena," Henry continued. "All of the antics and the 'Hey, look at me' — it took away from the segment." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Henry also recalled how he once took away the spotlight from Ron Simmons during an old segment when the Hall of Famer told him to stay still.

Roman Reigns' next potential challenger is LA Knight

LA Knight is arguably the hottest babyface in all of WWE, and fans badly want him to succeed. His rise in the past year has been nothing short of a miracle, and now he is sharing the ring with The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns himself.

After his promo segment with Reigns on SmackDown last week, The Megastar defeated The Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, in the main event. Following the match, the Head of the Table speared him to end the show. Later, Knight exacted his revenge by hitting a BFT on Roman at a live event.

Expand Tweet

Considering the sequence of events, it seems likely that Roman is expected to defend his Undisputed Title against LA Knight at the Crown Jewel PLE. Henceforth, only time will tell how The Megastar will be elevated to newer heights coming out of this major feud.

Would you like to see Knight face Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches