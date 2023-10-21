WWE letting major superstar end Roman Reigns' historic Undipsuted Universal Title reign would drive fans nuts, says Hall of Famer 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes LA Knight dethroning Roman Reigns would be a surprise.

Over the past year, Knight has become one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. The Megastar recently started feuding with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two superstars will now square off for the title next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about whether or not the company would pull the trigger on Knight and let him win the title. The Hall of Famer claimed that scenario would make fans "go nuts."

"I don't know if they're gonna pull the trigger on him right now. But I'll tell you what, I never try to write the show. (...) But I can tell you this, if they were to pull the trigger on LA Knight what a surprise it would be and how many people would go nuts. So, my thing is I'm a fan just like you guys. I'm wishing for LA Knight to get the big push because, you know, one thing about this business I always talk about also is the sand in the hourglass. You know, the clock is ticking and you wanna capitalize right now."

The 5x WCW Champion added:

"You don't wanna wait till tomorrow to capitalize on something like LA Knight because that fire is gonna burn out. It's not gonna be this hot forever for LA Knight. So, it's just like a wrestling match. You wanna go home when the fire is as hot as it could be. (...) So, I think that's the same thing with LA Knight. He's hot, man. He's white hot. If they were to pull the trigger on LA Knight, I think the people go nuts. I really do. You talk about Intercontinental Championship, I'm talking about the World Championship, about the WWE Title. If they put it on him right now, people go nuts. They really would." [From 39:22 to 41:21]

Check out the video below:

Can LA Knight dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel?

While many fans hope to see LA Knight end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, former head writer Vince Russo believes the company would not let that happen.

The wrestling veteran explained on Legion of RAW that Knight's age would probably pose a problem for the Stamford-based company.

"Here's the problem. And I'm telling you, bro, this is a problem for them. The guy is about to turn 41. That's a problem for them. Where is AJ Styles on the card? I'm talking about in a top spot. I think that's a little too old for them," said Russo.

Check out the video below:

