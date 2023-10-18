The LA Knight hype train has finally reached the Roman Reigns station! The popular babyface has had on-screen interactions with the Tribal Chief on SmackDown. However, Vince Russo feels Knight wouldn't be allowed to beat Reigns as age isn't on his side.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has taken WWE by storm by becoming one of the fastest-rising talents in SmackDown history. LA Knight is undeniable, and as seen on the season premiere episode, WWE just couldn't keep the red-hot star away from Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been on the run of a lifetime as everyone is wondering who will be picked to dethrone one of the most dominant world champions ever. LA Knight has a strong shout to pull it off, as he's incredibly over with the crowd and has all the skills needed to be champion.

Vince Russo feels Knight being 40 years old is a major concern and a problem that WWE officials might not overlook:

"Here's the problem. And I'm telling you, bro, this is a problem for them. The guy is about to turn 41. That's a problem for them. Where is AJ Styles on the card? I'm talking about in a top spot. I think that's a little too old for them."

AJ Styles' name was brought up when discussing the age issue in WWE, and Vince Russo noted where The Phenomenal One was currently placed on the card.

The former WWE head writer explained how pushing LA Knight to go over Reigns as he approaches his 41st birthday might not be something the company would be too thrilled about:

"That's so messed up because these guys should be in their prime, bro, not in their late 30s or early 40s. Come on, bro. Who's your football team? The Titans. How many Titans have football players in their late 30s and early 40s? Yeah, none. Zero."

Vince Russo points out an interesting thing that has happened in WWE because of Roman Reigns

The former Shield member has achieved some incredible accolades over the past few years that would have seemed unimaginable back when he was pushed against the fans' desires.

Since turning heel, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as he's cemented his legacy as an all-time great by having a world title reign that seems all too unreal for the modern era.

At this point, Vince Russo feels that becoming a world champion is not about the title as much as it's about beating Roman Reigns. Defeating The Head of the Table has become the most sought-after accomplishment in WWE.

"It's not about becoming world champ; it's about beating Roman Reigns. Those are two completely different things, I think," added Russo.

Is Reigns the 'Final Boss' who has surpassed the world title itself? Sound off in the comments section below.

