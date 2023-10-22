10-time WWE champion failing to end Roman Reigns' historic championship reign would be a surprise, says veteran 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff would be surprised if Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last year. He later won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, the 10-time champion failed to dethrone Reigns at The Show of Shows after Solo Sikoa interfered.

Despite his loss at WrestleMania this year, many still believe Rhodes would be the one to end The Tribal Chief's historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. Speaking on 100% Wrestling Podcast, Bischoff disclosed that he would be surprised if that did not happen.

"[Where do you see this Bloodline-Cody Rhodes storyline going?] I would be surprised if Cody Rhodes doesn't eventually beat Roman Reigns and come out victorious in this Bloodline storyline," he said. [From 33:03 to 33:17]

A wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes' WWE rivalry with Roman Reigns will continue

Although Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are currently on different brands, the two recently had a confrontation on the October 13th episode of SmackDown following Rhodes and Jey Uso's successful Undisputed Tag Team Titles defense against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno addressed Rhodes' confrontation with The Tribal Chief.

"Roman walked out and got right in Cody's face, and they were just like staring each other right in the face. And Nick Aldis got between them and told this isn't happening here, not here, not tonight. They shut it down. That was actually good. I like that out there, you know. Well, it's a season premiere, and they're kinda like giving you a glimpse of what the storylines are gonna be just by simply having the characters face off against each other," he said.

