Major WWE Superstar will end Roman Reigns' historic championship run at WrestleMania 40 to win his first-ever World Title, predicts Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare had a shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 39. Nevertheless, he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa interfered in their match. Despite this, Rhodes later revealed that he was still determined to capture Reign's title.

Speaking on 100% Wrestling Podcast, Bischoff predicted that the company will reignite Rhodes' feud with Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40. The Hall of Famer disclosed that he believes The American Nightmare will end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign at the upcoming Show of Shows.

"Before you know it, we're gonna be talking about WrestleMania again. You're gonna start seeing ads in WWE programming for WrestleMania. It's right around the corner. Starting in January, you're gonna hear about a lot of speculation about who's gonna get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania. Royal Rumble is a big part of what's gonna happen. So, all of the focus probably within another month or two is going to gradually and then as time goes on in a more focused way begin really focusing on WrestleMania," he said.

Bischoff added:

"I suspect that's about the time that you're gonna see a renewed emphasis on The Bloodline storyline. And I think going into that Bloodline storyline, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will become a more prominent part of the storytelling. And ultimately that's what I expect to see, I hope to see at WrestleMania, I don't have any inside information but that's what I think will happen, and I hope and I think that Cody Rhodes will come out victorious and that will be the end of the Cody Rhodes journey as it relates to his return to WWE." [From 35:11 to 36:22]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff will be surprised if Cody Rhodes doesn't dethrone Roman Reigns

Over the past few months, rumors suggested Cody Rhodes might not be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

During the same interview with 100% Wrestling Podcast, Eric Bischoff disclosed that he would be surprised if The American Nightmare does not eventually dethrone the leader of The Bloodline and win his first world title.

"[Where do you see this Bloodline-Cody Rhodes storyline going?] I would be surprised if Cody Rhodes doesn't eventually beat Roman Reigns and come out victorious in this Bloodline storyline," he said.

