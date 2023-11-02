LA Knight losing to Roman Reigns will help build up huge title match involving major WWE star, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Roman Reigns defeating LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel will help The Tribal Chief heading into a match against Cody Rhodes or The Rock.

LA Knight is currently feuding with the leader of The Bloodline. The Megastar is scheduled to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday at Crown Jewel. Many expect Knight to lose to Reigns in Saudi Arabia since rumors suggest The Tribal Chief will likely face Cody Rhodes or The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on The Monday Locker Room, Bin Hamin claimed Reigns defeating Knight would help The Tribal Chief gain more heat, setting up a massive match against Rhodes or The Rock.

"I think he [Knight] is a good guy that the crowd's behind to take a loss. Him losing will give Roman more heat, and maybe we'll get to him and Cody to finish the story, or they'll bench Cody, and we're gonna get The Rock." [56:57 - 57:11]

Major star returning to WWE ring for the first time in four years to face former champion in Saudi Arabia would be a spectacle, claims Bin Hamin. Check out the details here.

LA Knight is now a WWE main-eventer, according to Bin Hamin

Although Bin Hamin believes LA Knight should lose to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling veteran pointed out that the 41-year-old had already been elevated to main-eventer status.

During the same episode of The Monday Locker Room, Hamin discussed Knight's quick rise in WWE.

"He was lower level, lower tier. He got through the mid-card without even having to go through the Intercontinental Title sh*t, right? So, they don't wanna take it off Gunther or [the] US Title because his promo got over. Then they gave him the rub with The Rock and Cena. You're instantly in the upper tier. So, when you say main event, he already is a main-eventer. Not that he's facing Roman for the belt. There are three tiers, your lower card, mid-card, and main event card, and you're always gonna be doing business for that."

Hamin added:

"Now, in that, that means he gets to tag with Cody, tag with f**king Jey Uso, face a couple [of] other top contenders, and be up there as a merch seller and somebody who's got t-shirts getting printed." [57:28 - 58:09]

LA Knight's girlfriend celebrated his birthday with an NSFW photo in bed and a heartfelt message. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Monday Locker Room and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think