Update on top WWE Superstar potentially winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match - Reports

WWE reportedly has big plans for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. But reportedly, those plans do not involve a Megastar.

The star in question is LA Knight. Despite being on the main roster for only about a year, The Defiant One is currently one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. He was recently elevated to the main event picture as he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Despite his best efforts, Knight failed to end The Tribal Chief's historic championship reign. The match witnessed interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, who helped Reigns retain his title.

In a recent report, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated noted that the company has no plans for The Megastar to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match and earn another shot at a World Title.

Barrasso pointed out that the aftermath of Crown Jewel, however, will decide Knight's future. The former Million Dollar Champion needs to have a deeper connection with the WWE Universe for these plans to change, as the report stated.

WWE could be preparing LA Knight to take Roman Reigns' spot in two years

Despite his loss at Crown Jewel, LA Knight's future in the Stamford-based company could be bright. Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin pointed out on The Monday Locker Room that WWE could be preparing The Megastar, among other candidates, to take Roman Reigns' spot in the upcoming few years.

Bin Hamin claimed Knight's loss against Reigns at Crown Jewel did not mean anything.

"So, you're just getting your backup quarterbacks ready. Because who knows? I mean, Roman's gotta feel f**ked up as much time as he's put in. And you never know with leukemia if that could come back, you know what I mean? So, you wanna have guys ready to go. And him taking a loss doesn't mean anything. It's all part of the story. The main thing is you just made an upper tier main-eventer in four to five months," he said.

