WWE preparing top SmackDown Superstar to take Roman Reigns' spot in the next two years is a possibility, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes WWE could be preparing LA Knight to replace Roman Reigns in the upcoming few years.

The Tribal Chief has been the top guy in the Stamford-based company for several years. However, he has lately adopted a lighter schedule as an in-ring performer. Meanwhile, LA Knight has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE over the past year. He will now square off against Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

During an episode of The Monday Locker Room, Bin Hamin predicted that Knight would lose to Reigns in Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the company might be preparing The Megastar to take The Tribal Chief's spot in a few years.

"Just because he doesn't have the belt that means they'll either pushing him through the grinder quick because they got other plans and they can't deny the crowd and they don't want to thwart those other plans in the future or they're just letting him know what it feels like to be in the big game because in two years from now, we're gonna expect you to be able to run with this ball," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"So, you're just getting your backup quarterbacks ready. Because who knows? I mean, Roman's gotta feel f**ked up as much time as he's put in. And you never know with leukemia if that could come back, you know what I mean? So, you wanna have guys ready to go. And him taking a loss doesn't mean anything. It's all part of the story. The main thing is you just made an upper tier main-eventer in four to five months." [From 58:10 to 58:55]

Check out the entire video below:

Bin Hamin urged LA Knight to "shut up" and take the loss at WWE Crown Jewel

Although many fans wish to see LA Knight defeat Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, most probably know that the chances of that happening are minimal.

During the same episode of The Monday Locker Room, Bin Hamin urged the 41-year-old star to "shut the f**k up and take the loss."

"LA Knight can take the loss. He's getting the rub from being in there with [The] Big Dog, bro. Where was he a year and a half ago at this time? Dude, he was f***ing Maximum Modeling, right? And now he's gonna face [The] Big Dog at a big pay-per-view, man. Like, you shut the f**k up and take the loss." [From 54:35 to 55:09]

