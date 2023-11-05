Roman Reigns breaks silence after defeating LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel, sends a bold message

In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns was victorious over LA Knight, and he broke his silence on Twitter/X following his win.

Reigns is the most dominant champion in modern WWE history, and at Crown Jewel, he once again proved why he remains at a level above the rest. The Tribal Chief headed to Saudi Arabia on the back of a win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Taking to Twitter/X, Reigns shared a set of photos from his match against Knight and sent a bold one-word message.

"Untouchable. AndStill #WWECrownJewel," wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' tweet below:

This was Knight's first crack at a WWE World Championship. Leading up to Crown Jewel, he teamed up with John Cena to defeat The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

While Sikoa and Jimmy tried their best to interfere at Crown Jewel, The Megastar stood his ground and single-handedly took the fight to The Bloodline. Eventually, Reigns hit Knight with a brutal spear to secure the win.

Dutch Mantell successfully predicted Roman Reigns' victory at Crown Jewel

In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, Dutch Mantell claimed that Roman Reigns wasn't going to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking in a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell briefly addressed the rumors of Reigns taking time off after the Premium Live Event:

He said:

"I've had people tell me that Roman needs to lose. No Roman does not need to lose because now LA Knight has gotten where he wants to go. I think the best bet is to keep Roman where he is right now. I have read that he wants to take time off after this one too. This leads me to believe he could drop it, but I don't think he will. I really don't think he will."

With Reigns marking yet another successful title defense, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him.

Who should Roman Reigns feud with next? Sound off in the comment section below.

