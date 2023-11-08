Crown Jewel moment reveals WWE's plans for LA Knight after his defeat against Roman Reigns in title match, says legend

Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes the company has no plans for LA Knight to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Knight is currently one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. He feuded with Roman Reigns on SmackDown before squaring off against The Tribal Chief in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, he failed to end Reigns' historic title reign.

Speaking on the recent Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray claimed that WWE now has no plans for Knight to win Reigns' title. He pointed out that a Crown Jewel moment proves his theory.

"One of the things that I thought that they could've done for LA Knight at the end of Crown Jewel is leave him standing at the end. That would've been a nice little feather in his cap. The match could've ended, Roman could've gotten in his face and said, 'Ah, you talked a little bit too much. You couldn't back it up, blah, blah, blah.' LA Knight could've caught him with his finisher and now the last thing you saw was LA Knight laying out Roman Reigns. That would've been a nice little touch for him moving forward," he said.

The Hall of Famer further added:

"But the fact that they didn't and LA Knight just rolled out of the ring and you didn't see him anymore and all you saw was Roman was everything that you need to know about what the plans are for LA Knight. They have plans. But right now, as far as world title plans, absolutely not." [19:34 - 20:40]

LA Knight's status in WWE would not be affected by his loss to Roman Reigns

Despite LA Knight losing to Roman Reigns in their championship match at Crown Jewel, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes The Megastar's status in the Stamford-based company would not be affected.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker pointed out that fans would continue to support Knight.

"It's a revolving door. I just said that a minute ago. Roman, you know, they obviously got some plans with Roman. I don't know what it is. LA Knight not winning in Riyadh he still won, you know, that's another story. I just don't look at it as him, you know, being put, you know, at the back of the line or anything. That's just not the way the wrestling business goes. And I think the fans are gonna do the same thing when LA Knight comes out on Monday Night RAW tonight, which is pop, yeah!," Booker said.

