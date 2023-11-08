Will LA Knight's status in WWE be affected by his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Hall of Famer answers

Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed LA Knight's future after his defeat at WWE Crown Jewel.

Knight has become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company over the past year. The 41-year-old recently feuded with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The two superstars squared off at Crown Jewel for the title. Despite The Megastar's efforts, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about LA Knight's future following his Crown Jewel defeat. He pointed out that fans would continue supporting The Megastar so he would not lose his status in the company.

"It's a revolving door. I just said that a minute ago. Roman, you know, they obviously got some plans with Roman. I don't know what it is. LA Knight not winning in Riyadh he still won, you know, that's another story. I just don't look at it as him, you know, being put, you know, at the back of the line or anything. That's just not the way the wrestling business goes. And I think the fans are gonna do the same thing when LA Knight comes out on Monday Night RAW tonight, which is pop, yeah!" Booker said. [1:19:48 - 1:20:30]

LA Knight is reportedly not considered to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

While some fans have expressed their desire to see LA Knight square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again at WrestleMania 40, the company reportedly has no plans for that to happen.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, Knight is not in consideration to face The Tribal Chief at next year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, the aftermath of Crown Jewel will determine his position on the WrestleMania card.

