"I'd like to win that championship" - Former WWE champion wants to dethrone Gunther

A WWE Superstar recently expressed his desire to beat Gunther and end his reign as the Intercontinental Champion. The name in question is Chad Gable.

On the June 10, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Ring General defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion. The 36-year-old superstar became the first Austrian to do so and has held the title ever since, becoming the IC Champion with the longest-ever title reign in the history of the Stamford-based company.

During his title reign of over 600 days, Gunther has defended his championship against several big names in the wrestling promotion, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, and many more.

One of his former opponents, Chad Gable, recently made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast. The former Tag Team Champion recalled the highly entertaining matches he had with the leader of Imperium. The Alpha Academy member believes his rivalry against the Intercontinental Champion is far from over:

"For those that didn't see I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He's on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don't think I ever got closure with [his feud with Gunther]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I'd like to finish that up. I'd like to finish that story," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Chad Gable further explained why he wants to win his first-ever singles championship title:

"I'd like to win that championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy, finally. I've kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I'm a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal." [H/T: Fightful]

Gunther is scheduled to compete in a match on RAW

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso interrupted The Ring General's 600+ days celebration as the Intercontinental Champion. The former Bloodline member got involved in a battle of words against the former NXT UK Champion.

It was later announced that Jey Uso would team up with The New Day to take on Imperium on tonight's edition of the red brand in a six-man tag team match, further continuing the rivalry between the two tag teams.

