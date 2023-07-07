Booker T admits top AEW star can retire at All In, claims 90k people might attend the event

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in with some comments about the upcoming AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 27th, and he feels fans could see an icon potentially retire.

The Icon in question is, of course, Sting (that is his nickname after all), who, despite still performing at the highest level at 64-years old, seems to be finally winding down on his career after nearly 40 years in the business.

During the most recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that it's very possible the English fans could see Sting's final match, all 90,000 of them!

"I mean it would be a great way to go out, I don’t know what’s going to happen, I was talking about Chris Jericho, would be a great match to go out with, I don’t know if Chris has got something for it, I don’t know. It definitely would be a great way for Sting to go out. I’m not advocating, I’m not lobbying for Sting to retire or anything like that. I don’t want anybody to go out there and say ‘Booker T says Sting should retire at Wembley Stadium,’ that’s normally the stuff I get. If Sting was to go out, it would be a great way to do it in front of 70,000—I’ve even heard it might be up to 90,000 people."

Sting and Chris Jericho recently crossed paths at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a trios match, but have never faced each other in a one-on-one contest. Could it happen at All In? Only time will tell!

Has a top AEW star spoiled the idea of being at All In

All In is looking to be not just the biggest event in AEW history, but one of the biggest wrestling events of all time. With that in mind, it's almost certain that there will be a number of tricks that Tony Khan has up his sleeve.

But has one top AEW star revealed the secret behind one of Tony's tricks? On a recent Instagram story, former Women's Champion Jamie Hayter posted a picture of the All In poster that was advertised in a British newspaper that had her face on it, leading fans to believe that she will be on the show.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This is what Jamie Hayter told me her preferred matches for AEW ALL IN are:



“I’ve seen what other people have said & what matches they’d like to see (Mercedes Mone, Guilia & Saraya) I agree with all of them. I’m the type of wrestler who is up for any and all challengers” This is what Jamie Hayter told me her preferred matches for AEW ALL IN are:“I’ve seen what other people have said & what matches they’d like to see (Mercedes Mone, Guilia & Saraya) I agree with all of them. I’m the type of wrestler who is up for any and all challengers” https://t.co/bIvD9YcRrH

Hayter hasn't been seen since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view where she lost her title to Toni Storm, and has since been rehabbing an injury that has prevented her from appearing on TV.

Do you think Jamie Hayter will be at AEW All In? Let us know in the comments section down below!

