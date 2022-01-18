"Not gonna happen in a million years" - Booker T doesn't think AEW star would enter Royal Rumble under infamous gimmick

Booker T firmly believes AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes won't appear in the Men's Royal Rumble match under his former Stardust gimmick.

It was recently reported that Cody has been working as a free agent in All Elite Wrestling since his contract expired a few weeks ago. This has led fans to wonder if the former Intercontinental Champion could be a surprise entrant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Alex Monroe @TimeToHunt1



If he does decide to go that route, I hope he’s ready to reprise Stardust…



#WWERAW #AEWDynamite Rumor has it that Cody Rhodes is going to be the first major name to jump from AEW to WWE, possibly as soon as the #RoyalRumble If he does decide to go that route, I hope he’s ready to reprise Stardust… Rumor has it that Cody Rhodes is going to be the first major name to jump from AEW to WWE, possibly as soon as the #RoyalRumble . If he does decide to go that route, I hope he’s ready to reprise Stardust… #WWERAW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yWoQnUQJWK

Booker T shared his views on the same topic while speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame. The former WCW Champion stated that Cody Rhodes, appearing at Royal Rumble, that too under the Stardust gimmick, wouldn't happen in a "million years."

Moreover, he added that he doesn't see anyone from AEW working in the WWE premium live event. Booker T also pointed out that Cody disliked the Stardust character so much that he left WWE in 2016 when the promotion refused to drop the gimmick.

"That's not gonna happen, that's not gonna happen in a million years. I just don't see it happening. I just don't see any AEW activity in the Royal Rumble or anything like that. I could be wrong, I just don't think something like this could happen at this point. AEW is in their own vein right now, and they are doing their own thing. Cody Rhodes stepping back into a WWE ring as Stardust, I don't know if you know what Cody thinks about the Stardust gimmick. He really wanted to get that gimmick off in the worst way, and he went as far as leaving the company for it." said Booker T.

Booker T also thinks AEW veteran Chris Jericho could get booed at Royal Rumble.

A few days back, the WWE Hall of Famer made a bold prediction about former AEW Champion Chris Jericho possibly getting booed at Royal Rumble if he appeared at the event.

Booker T believes the hardcore WWE fanbase may not give Jerich a warm welcome, booing him out of the park at the January 29th show.

"Let's think about this for a second - Jericho's a*s may be even booed out of the building, coming into a WWE arena. We don't know what would happen. We do not know what's going to happen if something like that was to happen right now. I would not want to test the waters on something like that right now, me personally," said Booker T.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Dave Meltzer reports that: “Whatever rumors are going around: There will be no AEW involvement at the Royal Rumble. Jon Moxley will not be at that show” Dave Meltzer reports that: “Whatever rumors are going around: There will be no AEW involvement at the Royal Rumble. Jon Moxley will not be at that show” https://t.co/yv0RtbQVDp

Whether or not any AEW stars show up at the annual 30-man Battle Royal, it's safe to say things have gotten quite exciting thanks to WWE finally breaking down the 'forbidden door."

Do you agree with Booker T's assessment of why Cody Rhodes would not show up at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

