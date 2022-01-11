Booker T thinks AEW star may be "booed out of the building" if he's in the WWE Royal Rumble

Booker T feels an AEW wrestler coming through the "Forbidden Door" to take part in the WWE Royal Rumble match may not be a good idea at the moment. He feels there is a possibility that even a legend and fan-favorite like Chris Jericho may get a negative reaction from the fanbase.

Jericho joined AEW in 2019 and became their first world champion. Despite being under contract to Tony Khan's promotion, The Demo God appeared on Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin in April 2021.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and host Brad Gilmore discussed potential surprise entrants at the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Gilmore put out a scenario where AEW star Chris Jericho enters the Rumble match, with his Judas song as his entrance music, which he believes could be a great moment.

Booker T was unsure how the audience would react if an AEW wrestler like Jericho appeared at the Rumble, suggesting that he could even be booed by the fans.

"Let's think about this for a second - Jericho's a*s may be even booed out of the building, coming into a WWE arena. We don't know what would happen. We do not know what's going to happen if something like that was to happen right now. I would not want to test the waters on something like that right now, me personally," said Booker T.

WWE's plans for the Royal Rumble could see more "Forbidden Door" entrants

WWE surprised many by announcing that current IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James would be a part of this year's women's Royal Rumble match.

The veteran star was a prominent player in the women's division in the 2000s, and had another five-year run with the promotion recently, which ended in 2021.

She may not be the only one to take part in this year's Royal Rumble as reports indicate the company may have a few more surprise entrants lined up for the show.

