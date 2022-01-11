WWE ready to open forbidden door for "unexpected" men's Royal Rumble entrant - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning a major surprise entrant for the Men's Royal Rumble match at the eponymous event.

According to WrestleVotes, the company is attempting a "forbidden door" entrant, which means the participant will be a wrestler not currently signed to WWE. This comes after it was reported that WWE has had talks with AEW regarding future projects.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough. Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

On the last week's episode of SmackDown, the entire wrestling community was taken by storm when it was announced that Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be entering the women's Royal Rumble match. There's a chance that James could show up at the event with the title, which would be really cool to see.

The "unexpected" forbidden door entrant in the men's WWE Royal Rumble match could be an AEW wrestler

Many wrestling fans were left stunned last year when it was announced that Chris Jericho would appear on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. The former AEW World Champion would be the perfect option to appear in the Rumble via the forbidden door.

He had a very successful career in WWE, and he's still popular with the fans. Jericho is already an established star in the wrestling industry, and Vince McMahon wouldn't have a problem brining him back for one night only. The same goes for Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson. It wouldn't be the same for several other AEW stars, such as Wardlow and Eddie Kingston, for example.

The average WWE fan might not be familiar with them, so they might not get a big pop when the clock strikes zero. However, there's a chance that another IMPACT Wrestling star could be the forbidden door entrant.

It could be Moose, who recently called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Whomever it might be, it'll still lead to a very special moment that'll keep people talking.

