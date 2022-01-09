WWE allegedly in talks with AEW for an upcoming project - Reports 

WWE has well and truly opened the forbidden door as RingSideNews reports that the company has had talks with AEW regarding future projects.

WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, has had conversations with Tony Khan about biographies of former WWE stars that are currently in AEW.

The report also stated that Laurinaitis and Tony Khan have "seemingly been able to get along so far." Given below is what a tenured member from the WWE told RSN:

"AEW is in discussions about projects with [John] Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis has spoken with Tony Khan about biographies on certain talent that is now in AEW."

The names of specific AEW talents weren't disclosed; however, the report mentioned Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes as some of the "logical choices" who could be featured in WWE's content in the time to come.

What do WWE's talks with AEW mean for the wrestling business?

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo MICKIE JAMES THE CURRENT IMPACT WRESTLING KNOCKOUT'S CHAMPION WILL BE AN ENTRANT ON THE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE.... WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!! MICKIE JAMES THE CURRENT IMPACT WRESTLING KNOCKOUT'S CHAMPION WILL BE AN ENTRANT ON THE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE.... WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!

The wrestling community was in collective shock following WWE's announcement of Mickie James' return. Despite being signed to IMPACT Wrestling, WWE worked out a deal to get the former women's champion back for the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

WWE has always been against working with other major companies and them doing business with IMPACT Wrestling is a welcome change.

WWE apparently has 'no borders' anymore as the company is willing to bring in contracted talent from other companies.

While it would be unrealistic to expect AEW stars to appear on WWE's main shows, the fact that there are discussions between both parties is a step in the right direction.

WWE and AEW were embroiled in a direct TV ratings war until NXT moved to Tuesday nights. The heated debate between AEW and WWE fans will not simmer down any time soon as viewership figures continue to drive the whole narrative.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, could the recent interactions between the companies be the beginning of a potentially exciting partnership? We'll have to wait and see how this all pans out.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Arjun