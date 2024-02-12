Booker T backs 14-year wrestling veteran’s decision to choose AEW over WWE⁩

Booker T recently spoke about the potential arrival at AEW of a top free agent in the business. The star being discussed is Mercedes Mone.

Tony Khan's recent announcement has seemingly confirmed the signing of the former WWE Superstar. In a much anticipated proclamation, he revealed the March 13 episode of Dynamite will be "AEW Big Business." This show will be held in Boston, Mercedes Mone's listed hometown.

Speaking on Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE veteran discussed being certain about the 32-year-old star joining AEW.

"Mone is about getting that paper, baby. You know, you saw the dollar signs, right? At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. If Mone couldn’t make a deal with WWE and the door’s there at AEW, I mean, why not do it? I mean, that’s - how many times have I seen it, man? How many times have I said? I mean, 1,000 times more. When we talked, we was talking about Mone going to Japan, right? And that’s what Mone was going to be. That’s where she was gonna be. And how many times have I said it, da**it? If you don’t have to work in Japan, you ain’t gonna work there. If you could work right here at home, you gonna do it," said Booker T. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Matt Hardy talks about the potential debut of Mercedes Mone in AEW

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about how the 32-year-old star's debut would elevate the women's division.

"It's gonna definitely boost the women's division without a doubt. I mean, she's one of the top women in the world. She has a huge, loyal, dedicated following, so yeah, it would be a big deal. It'd be a huge boost to the women's division," Matt Hardy said.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for Mercedes Mone following her potential debut in AEW.

Who do you think should face the former WWE Superstar on her arrival? Let us know in the comments section below.

