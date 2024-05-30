Booker T breaks silence on cutting off AEW mention on WWE TV - "A lot of people blaming me for that"

This past week's WWE NXT was one of the most shocking in recent memory. The show's commentator Booker T finally addressed cutting off his broadcast partner Vic Joseph seconds before the latter was about to mention AEW during the show.

Ethan Page made his shocking WWE debut this week on NXT, where he ambushed Trick Williams and made a statement against the NXT Champion. During the segment, commentator Vic Joseph gave a shocking reaction and almost acknowledged that Page is a former AEW star. However, Booker T stopped him from saying the rival company's name on live TV.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Vic Joseph's NXT broadcast partner Booker T revealed that he was also caught off guard when Ethan Page debuted Tuesday night.

Trending

"It caught me off-guard... I didn't know Ethan Page was gonna be there until it actually happened. That was really cool about it. We're talking about no leaks or anything. I didn't even know Ethan Page was available. I thought he still worked for AEW."

The WWE Hall of Famer further explained that he did not intend to cut off Vic Joseph's mention of AEW:

"A lot of people are ticked off and they seem like I had something to do with this and seem like they want me to have a little part in it. When Ethan Page appeared, Vic [Joseph] goes, 'That's Ethan Page! Isn't he from AE,' and then he stopped. He could've kept saying it. He could've said the full AEW and I cut him off... So a lot of people blaming me for that right there. I wasn't stopping it or anything like that I was just trying to see who it was. He did that on his own." [From 43:43 to 44:53]

Check out the video below:

Bully Ray reacts to Ethan Page's WWE debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not a fan of the way WWE presented Ethan Page in his debut on NXT. Tuesday night's episode featured a lot of other big moments, including the shocking appearance of the current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who is set to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that Grace's appearance outshined Page's debut on NXT.

"I'm not a fan of the way they debuted Ethan Page last night. First, he got lost in the sauce of Jordynne Grace. There's no doubt. You could say whatever you want, Jordynne is the story from last night, so he's gonna bask in the shadow of Jordynne today. We'll see what happens as far as Ethan Page is concerned," he said.

The current plan for the main event scene in NXT seems to be Trick Williams defending his title against All Ego. It will be interesting to see how things unfold next week.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using any quotes from the first-half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback