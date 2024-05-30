Shawn Michaels made massive mistake with 34-year-old WWE star's debut, according to Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed that Shawn Michaels made a big mistake with a 34-year-old star's debut on the latest edition of NXT. The star being referred to is Ethan Page.

On this week's episode of the white-and-gold show, Page made his debut by attacking Trick Williams after the latter's match in the main event of the show. The former AEW star then revealed that he was the one who attacked Noam Dar and the rest of The Meta-Four members.

Ethan Page was not the only surprise on NXT as TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace also showed up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he did not like the way Shawn Michaels booked Ethan Page's debut on the developmental brand. Ray felt Page got overshadowed by Jordynne Grace's surprise appearance.

"I'm not a fan of the way they debuted Ethan Page last night. First, he got lost in the sauce of Jordynne Grace. There's no doubt. You could say whatever you want, Jordynne is the story from last night, so he's gonna bask in the shadow of Jordynne today. We'll see what happens as far as Ethan Page is concerned," he said.

Bully Ray added that he would have debuted the 34-year-old star in a traditional way with a vignette.

"I think he's been off people's radar long enough that could just debut him the way he did. He was debuted as a big deal, [and] I don't consider Page a big deal. I don't know if he's going to be a big deal. I would've went the opposite direction. I would've debuted him in a little bit more of a traditional way, be a vignette, be a something, next week will be an interesting follow-up," he added. [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Ethan Page seemingly confirmed that he has not signed a contract with WWE

Following his debut on NXT, Ethan Page took to X/Twitter to upload a video, where he revealed that he had not signed a contract with WWE.

"Contrary to popular belief, Ethan Page is not signed to any company, or any contract. And I am just going to assume that Trick Williams would love to get a little payback and revenge on Ethan Page. So NXT, I'm going to leave this one to you. The ball is in your court, and All Ego is all ears. I'm going to assume somebody in that company has my number. I'll wait for the call," said Page.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former AEW star's future.

