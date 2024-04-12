Booker T claims WWE Superstar would be doing nothing in AEW if she was still there

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has made an extraordinary comment by saying that a certain superstar would be nothing in AEW if she was still there.

The star in question is former TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Cargill has been on a roll since she signed with WWE in September last year. She made her presence felt during the women's Royal Rumble match and even got her first win at WrestleMania 40 in a six-woman tag team match where she teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL.

Now, Booker T has said that Cargill would be doing nothing great had she still been with AEW. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he said:

“When looking at the roster in AEW as far as the women goes, it’s a no-brainer. She would be doing nothing in AEW if she was still there other than what she was doing which was nothing. She was having menial matches that didn’t do anything for her as far as her learning, just going out there and beating girls and padding her record. They were just squash matches. Learning on the fly is not a great system for learning, again having those types of matches where you’re not working with the girls on the main roster, so to speak, the Britt Bakers. I don’t think Jade Cargill and Britt Baker spoke once in AEW. How can she be learning in a system like that?” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Rhea Ripley excited at the prospect of facing Jade Cargill in WWE

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant stars in the company right now, and no one has been able to stop her.

Jade Cargill does have the potential to do that and the Judgment Day member revealed how excited she was at the prospect of facing the newest WWE star. She was a guest on Rosenberg Wrestling’s Cheap Heat where she said:

"Yeah, I mean, it really excites me; it does. I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part, she does everything correct, and when that day comes, I think it's a big match feel.”

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two stars take on each other in the future.

