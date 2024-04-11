"It really excites me" - Rhea Ripley is looking forward to facing major WWE star, possibly at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley is arguably the new face of WWE after cementing her legacy at the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, she stated she's excited and looking forward to facing Jade Cargill, possibly at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Eradicator became Mami of The Judgment Day and rose to the top a while after she joined the villainous faction. Rhea Ripley is one of the most talked about women in WWE, along with several other major names in the company.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling's Cheap Heat in Philadelphia, Mami was asked about The Storm's run in WWE. She added she's excited to face Jade Cargill, and a match of that caliber could take place at The Shows of the Shows:

"Yeah, I mean, it really excites me; it does. I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part, she does everything correct, and when that day comes, I think it's a big match feel. I don't know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, 42, or 43; I'm not sure, but when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it and people are going to be looking forward to it. So, I'm also looking forward to it." (From 38:23 to 38:55)

WWE Hall of Famer heavily praised Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and three other major stars

The women in the world of professional wrestling have mostly changed the orthodox perception the fans once had of female talent in the company. The stars have started opening and closing shows rather than having a filler match.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Paul Heyman spoke to Forbes and heavily praised Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has seemingly found her next challenger as Liv Morgan attacked Mami on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill scored her first singles victory on the same show after a massive win at WrestleMania XL against Damage CTRL.

