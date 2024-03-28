Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and three major WWE stars receive high praise from Paul Heyman

WWE is currently filled with talented superstars from across the globe, and they're set to make their mark in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman recently heavily praised the women's division and spoke about five major stars in the promotion.

The women's division in WWE has changed the perception of female talent in the industry. The female stars have easily stolen the show and become the highlight of the night on numerous occasions.

Speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Fobes, the interview brought up the topic of Paul Heyman's Girls from ECW. During their conversation, Heyman heavily praised the women's division in the promotion.

"Well, I think if you look at the female roster in WWE right now, there is a roster filled with women who have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star in WWE, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble. Walking in, everybody said, "Well, let's just see what she has. We don't really know what she has." And absolutely tore the house down."

Apart from Ripley and Cargill, Heyman also spoke highly of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

"Look at how Becky Lynch continues to reinvent herself and find herself to be relevant. When Charlotte Flair comes off this injury that she suffered, imagine her drive, her ambition to reclaim the spot of being number one the female in WWE, and look at Bianca Belair and how magnificently talented of an athlete and a personality she is." [H/T: Forbes]

Rhea Ripley weighs in on her match against a major WWE star at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley dethroned Charlotte Flair in a banger at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Florida to eventually become the inaugural Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately for the women's division on the red brand, Mami dominated the competition for months before she crossed paths with Becky Lynch heading into WrestleMania XL.

The Man also defeated Nia Jax and Liv Morgan before clearing her path against Mami. During an appearance on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive, the Women's World Champion weighed in on her upcoming match in Philadelphia.

Mami oozed confidence and believed that she would enter and leave the event with her title. She praised her upcoming opponent on the show ahead of the biggest event of the year.

