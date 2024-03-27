5 things WWE fans learned about Rhea Ripley from the latest episode of Impaulsive

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was a guest on her fellow colleague Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where she talked about a lot of things, from her in-ring career to The Judgment Day and her relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Among the things she revealed were her intention to have kids in the future, how her fiance deals with her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, and her top feuds in WWE.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five things that WWE fans learned about the reigning Women's World Champion's appearance on the Impaulsive podcast.

#5. Mami wants to have kids one day

Rhea Ripley has had a successful career in WWE and has emerged as one of the top wrestlers in the company. At the age of 27, she is in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews and has expressed the desire to create her own family in the future.

Ripley said she wants to have kids in the future, but if this happened, her career would be affected, as she would be unable to wrestle and would need to take time off.

#4. Rhea Ripley said WWE is a 'higher promotion' than AEW

Rhea Ripley made an interesting statement while speaking with Logan Paul regarding the differences between WWE and AEW. The Nightmare opened up about how she and her fiance, Buddy Matthews, are dealing with being in two competing promotions and called WWE a 'higher promotion' than AEW.

"He’s been wrestling for a long, long time and he knows that like when he was in WWE, he hit a peak there. And then over in AEW as well, he’s doing well and it’s slowly growing. Like the House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam, but he also knows that at the end of the day that the platform that I’m on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it’s obviously higher," Rhea Ripley said.

Since AEW became a rival company of the Stamford-based promotion, fans have seen many wrestlers move to Tony Khan's promotion from WWE and vice versa. Such names include CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, and Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, among others.

#3. Rhea Ripley said Buddy Matthews is comfortable with her "relationship" with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has been in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, which has been going on for months. The current Women's World Champion revealed that Buddy Matthews has a great relationship with Mysterio and is very comfortable with the Ripley-Dominik storyline.

"Oh yeah, not many people could be in a relationship through that. Yeah, if the roles were reversed, I don’t think I could either. Yeah, I know. (laughs). I get jealous really bad," Ripley told Logan Paul.

Buddy and Rhea are on the same page regarding Mami's on-screen relationship with Dirty Dom, and hence, things remain undisturbed between them.

#2. Rhea Ripley said joining The Judgment Day has elevated her microphone skills

Rhea Ripley has become the face of The Judgment Day ever since she joined Damian Priest and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in the faction. Even though Copeland has joined AEW and Finn Balor replaced him, Ripley revealed that The Rated-R Superstar and Priest were crucial for her in terms of elevating her microphone skills.

Per the reigning Women's World Champion, being in the ring with the rest of The Judgment Day is like being out with friends, and it has helped her feel more comfortable while cutting promos.

#1. Rhea Ripley named her top 4 female wrestlers in WWE all-time

Rhea Ripley had nothing but great words for her fellow female wrestlers. Logan Paul asked Mami about her Mount Rushmore of female WWE wrestlers, and she went with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Ripley praised Belair for her professionalism and her in-ring performance, adding that she was impressed by the way The EST of WWE was working backstage.

The Eradicator will put her Women's World Championship on the line at WrestleMania 40, where she will take on Becky Lynch.

