Dominik Mysterio sends a message after Becky Lynch punched him on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio has broken his silence after being punched by Becky Lynch on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

On RAW, The Man came face-to-face with Dominik and Rhea Ripley. Dom Dom ended up inserting himself between the two female stars, but it didn't end well for him. Becky Lynch clocked him with a punch and kicked off a brawl with Mami.

Shortly after, WWE shared a backstage video where Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio can be seen at the Gorilla Position. The Nightmare asked Dominik Mysterio if he was okay, to which he responded with the following: "She hit me right in the jaw."

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Title against Nia Jax in the main event. That very night, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to win a chance to compete for Ripley's title.

The two women are all set to compete in a blockbuster match for the title that The Nightmare has now been holding for about a year. Dirty Dom and Ripley are incredibly close, and he couldn't help but put himself between her and The Man. Lynch is determined to beat Ripley at 'Mania and win the Women's World Title for the first time in her career.

