"People just trying to make something" - Booker T clears the air about recent comments toward former WWE Superstar

Booker T set the record straight by clarifying his previous statements about AEW star Adam Cole's build.

The veteran previously commented on Cole's weight following a labrum injury the latter suffered during his feud against Hangman Page. Booker stated that The Panama City Playboy should gain muscle to avoid getting hurt. However, his statement drew flak from the internet on the grounds of "body-shaming."

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame, the WWE legend clarified that he doesn't hate AEW guys like Cole. He added that if he didn't like the former NXT Champion, he wouldn't have given him advice on how to gain some muscle.

"I think people just trying to make something out of that. People want to make it look like I'm hating on an AEW guy and I'm not. You know, if I didn't like Adam Cole, I wouldn't be saying 'man, we need to get some muscle on him'. I'd be saying a whole lot worse than that, I think," Booker said. [From 33:00 - 33:13]

Booker also stated that he was a fan of Cole and his girlfriend, Britt Baker, in All Elite Wrestling.

Booker T thought the internet was twisting what he said about Adam Cole

As Booker T continued to clarify his side on the same episode, he believed he wasn't criticizing Adam Cole. He then slammed the internet for taking his comments towards Cole out of context.

"Opposed to trying to advocate how we could make Adam Cole look better, I think I will be saying a whole lot worse, if I was trying to down Adam Cole, but that's what the internet does man. They'll take anything that I say and try to make it clickbait like I criticized Adam Cole which there again, I don't think I criticized Adam Cole," Booker added. [From 33:15 - 33:41]

Last week on Dynamite, Cole had a segment with Jay White and Hangman Page surrounding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, as the former was still sidelined with his labrum injury.

Meanwhile, with Booker T now clearing his side of things, it will only be a matter of time before the issues surrounding his previous comments about Cole finally fade away.

