"Their first one s**ked too" - Booker T gives his honest take on AEW's video game, compares it to WWE's first game

Booker T has given his take on AEW's upcoming video game. The Hall of Famer also briefly compared it to WWE's first game and noted how they didn't do a great job with it either.

All Elite Wrestling's first-ever console game is titled "Fight Forever." The Jacksonville-based promotion recently released early gameplay footage of the title, which featured Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander. However, a specific release date for the game hasn't been announced yet.

During the recent edition of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, he claimed that the AEW video game's first impression would be their lasting impression. He also mentioned that the company will always be allowed to develop a better version of it the following year.

The former world champion concluded his statement by claiming that it took years for WWE to build the video game engine and establish it. Booker T said:

"This video game thing is tricky man. The first impression is going to be the lasting impression. Of course, they are going to have time re-doing it, come up with another one the following year, trying to make that thing better but the reason I say that is because WWE video game, their first one s**ked too. So it takes years to build that engine." (1:06:23-1:06:52)

Booker T also shared his thoughts on AEW's roster size

During the recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that he doesn't look down on Tony Khan for what he is currently doing with AEW.

The two-time Hall of Famer also pointed out how Khan has provided a platform to several superstars and how the company has highlighted them. The Hall of Famer said:

"They are trying to get a lot of guys on the show and highlight as many things that they possibly can. A lot of the things get lost in the shuffle of course. I am not going to sit here and look down on Tony Khan. He signed a bunch of independent guys who never would have had an opportunity to work at a grand scale. Thunder Rosa is the champion, not too long ago she was wrestling at Reality of Wrestling. So for someone like Thunder to get that shot to be on mainstream TV and to be called the World Champion, it's awesome. He is doing a great thing. Is that a recipe for success? It's there to be seen"

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan continues to add some new names to his already stacked roster heading into Double or Nothing on May 29.

