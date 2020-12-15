WWE legend Booker T was recently asked about Sting on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast. A fan asked Booker whether Sting should speak in AEW. Booker's co-host Brad Gilmore agreed that a little bit of Sting's mystique went away when he spoke.

Booker T's take on Sting's character direction in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his take on whether Sting should speak in AEW. He said that he was a big fan of Sting coming to AEW, but when he spoke, it reminded him of the early 90s' bleach blonde surfer Sting. Booker said that he would have used Sting slightly differently if it was up to him.

"When I listen to Sting speak, what I think about is spiked hair, talking with Ric Flair, I mean, that's what I think about. When I saw him speak here in AEW, I kind of felt the same way, it didn't change the way I felt about him or anything, not like ruined him or anything like that. I don't think like that. I think that he could be used in a little bit different perspective just because the allure of Sting is here. The less he talks it's going to be so much better."

Booker T added that he felt AEW could have held off longer before having Sting speak. He also suggested that AEW could have built up Sting speaking for the first time as a big moment.

"I think the less Sting would have spoke...it could have been the right time and that could have been the buildup in itself. And there again, how many times have I talked about having a moment? When you have a moment, sometimes you only have it that one time and never get it back."

Following his debut on AEW Dyamite two weeks ago, Sting spoke on the show last week. Sting is slated to be back on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling