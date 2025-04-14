"Booker T knows the game" - WWE Hall of Famer applauds legend for unexpectedly being a part of AEW (Exclusive)

WWE legend Booker T recently made headlines after being namedropped in AEW. According to another Hall of Famer Teddy Long, this only served to put Booker in the limelight.

Swerve Strickland has at times made it clear that there is heat between him and Booker T. At the end of AEW Dynasty this year, Swerve took a shot at the WWE legend, which got a lot of attention in the pro wrestling community. According to Teddy Long, this was not really a good move on the AEW star's part.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer said:

"Oh God, Booker knows the game. Booker knows exactly how this goes and Swerve Strickland does not know the game. Because if he did, he would have never said nothing like that but he caught himself saying that to try to get some heat. It ain't all about getting heat all the time. It's all about saying the right thing at the right time. So, I applaud Booker for staying relevant and getting all that good AEW TV time." [2:03 onwards]

Bill Apter also doesn't think it was right to call out the WWE legend

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Swerve Strickland's decision to take a dig at WWE legend Booker T was a bad idea.

Speaking on an episode of UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"So now, the anger part here, is that the fans on the internet are not talking about the show. They are not talking about the matches. They are talking about the... Booker T, on his show, kind of took it lightly. He said you know it's kind of a dumb thing to do because people aren't talking about the show, like I just said."

As of now, it remains to be seen if Swerve adresses the situation any further.

